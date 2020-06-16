Abi (The Voice) is the victim of racism : it’s sad confidences in the Journal

Winner of The Voice this Saturday, June 13, Abi was yesterday the guest of Yann Barthes on a Daily basis. The young man revealed that he had been the victim of racism. If this is not too much the case in the professional environment, he does not hide that some people are suspicious because of the color of their skin.

He is the great winner of the ninth season of The Voice. Saturday, June 13, Abi has won the famous télécrochet TF1, with 53.4% of the votes of the public. An overwhelming victory in the talent of Pascal Obispo is not expected at all. ” Has been surprised Me. There is a part in me that does not want to hear, because it was too good to be true “he said in an interview with TV Mag. This triumph, the young man of 22 years, due in part to Aurélie Konaté, candidate iconic Stars Of The Academy and the former face of Camping Paradise. ” I sang at an open stage and there she was. This is crazy, she believed in me. She came to see me and she asked me if I tell you to do The Voice, ” said the singer in the columns of the Paris. ” I didn’t I would have never launched, so it’s all thanks to your. “

Abi tells us about his experience of racism

While preparing to record their first album, Abi was invited by Yann Barthes on Journalon Monday, June 15. After a long back on his career as an artist, the native of Haiti, spoke about the racism that is sometimes a victim. ” This is something very common in our lives. Happens to me unfortunately. This is something that is part of my life. At work, I am fortunate to work in places where I have suffered not, but in the street, outside of itself. These are not reflections, but the reactions “said the English teacher. Lamenting the fact that the individuals of the” law of so a little suspect “with him, Abi he recalled the time in which it was entered in a lift with a lady who was the protection of his bag” the thought of that[il] it was[t] the fly “. A sad observation.