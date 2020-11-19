Abigail Ratchford poses nude on the cover of a major magazine

American model Abigail Ratchford posed nude from the top in a photo that received thousands of likes on Instagram.

The model Abigail Ratchford set fire to her social networks with an update of several photos that left little to the imagination where Abigail Ratchford posed naked on the cover of a magazine.

The November 16 post included four new photos in which she was captured from all angles.

The first image in the series showed Abigail posed with her figure turned in profile. In the caption, she shared that she was on the cover of Ellements.

The shot was leaked in black and white and the model looked perfect. Abigail peered over her shoulder with parted lips, tilting her head back and staring at the camera. She put one hand on her hip and covered her chest with the opposite.

She sizzled in a semitransparent dress that was embellished with beads above the sleeves, adding another element of sexy to the ensemble. The sleeves were lined with long threads that fell down her back and out of the frame.

Abigail wore an open front, exposing her voluptuous assets. Another piece of fabric was tight around her waist, drawing more attention to her sculpted abs.

The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot, which helped draw attention to her hourglass curves.

Abigail wore her long black locks with a deep side parting, and a few loose locks fell around her face.

In the next image in the series, she included another shot of the full-length dress as it fell to the ground, and next to it was a close-up photograph where the model had vibrant red lipstick on her plump pout.

She pushed her hair back from her face and dressed in a pair of gold earrings. The next slide included two additional shots in which she changed her wardrobe and donned a furry dress.

In the last photo of the deck, Abigail sported the same back dress that hugged curves, adding another close-up to the side.

In her caption, she tagged her entire team glamor. Fans have loved her most recent upload and she has earned over 19,000 likes and over 280 comments from her fans.