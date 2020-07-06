Above all Suspicion in the AO: what is this thriller with Emilia Clarke (GOT) ?

In the new movie of Phillip Noyce, “Above Suspicion”, Emilia Clarke plays a woman willing to do anything to get out of the misery of their small town. She tells you everything about the movie, available at OCS.

Above Suspicion : Emilia Clarke return

The actress Emilia Clarke is back on our screens in the movie Above Suspicion. Directed by Phillip Noyce (the man behind the action movie Salt), Above Suspicion it is a drama/thriller based on a true story.

The pitch : Mark Putnam is an FBI agent, recently married and father of a baby. Is affected in a small town in the Appalachian mountains, in the state of Kentucky. A scandal erupts when he is involved in a case of illicit with a woman named Susan Smith. It will become the index of this agent of the FBI and of the board in an infernal spiral at the base of a simple drug trafficking.

The film is based on the book by Joe Sharkey Above Suspicion : Year, Undercover Agent of the FBI, an Adventure, and a Murder of Passion, released in 1993.

Therefore, to find in the casting of this film, Emilia Clarke, but also Jack Huston in the role of the FBI agent, Thora Birch, best known for having played in American Beauty or even Johnny Knoxville, the star of the series Jackass.

Change log Above Suspicion

This film represents a change of more in the filmography of Emilia Clarke. After you have marked the public in their first major role in television in Game of Thronesone would have thought that his career would have stalled. However, the actress 33 years has been able to build her career in the movies, at the same time, in particular as Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys or Qi, Ra, in Solo : A History Of Star Wars. Today, in this new film Emilia Clarke totally changed registration, but also of the universe. Account with a look of the most simple and a southern accent of the united States. Emilia Clarke shows us once again that his versatility is one of its strong points. Will have to see if the public is convinced.

Above Suspicion is available on the platform since the beginning of the month of July.