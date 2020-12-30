CELEBRITIES

ABSTRACT NAIL: THE JENNER SISTERS OBSESSED WITH CURLING NAILS – THE MANICURE OF THE MOMENT

When it comes to nails, the Jenner sisters couldn’t be more different. A Kendall likes typically one style rather sober plain-coloredKylie, on the other hand, loves high-impact nails, which are always very long and very sharp.

But during these festivals, the two sisters are out of their comfort zone and both chose to try one of the hottest nail trends of the momentthe abstract nail.

Lisa Kon is the nail artist who created two fabulous manicures that Kendall showed off in a few days. The first is emerald green perfect for the Christmas atmosphere, the second is white and black so glamorous to celebrate the New Year. Both nail art has a flawless and clean design.

Kylie instead entrusted her nails to her trusty manicurist Chaun Legend. The young millionaire businesswoman shared her stunning freshly done abstract nails on her Instagram Stories. Unlike her sister, she chose the warm colors of red and peach.

If like us you can’t take your eyes off these crazy nails, you’re probably already designing your next  #abstract nails. We like them because there is no limit to creativity and you can create the squiggles however you like, using all the colors you want.

