Accidentally, Jon Runyan, sixth round of the Draft, by 2020, declined to call Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jon Runyan Jr. I was in the middle of a conversation by text with his agent, Ken Sarnoff, when your phone’s screen changed by a call that came in. Unfortunately for the recruit of the University of Michigan, his thumb was in the place in which it appears the button ‘decline’.

The panic seized him.

“I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin,” said Runyan. “I tried to call back but my call never went out, and I didn’t know what I did”.

Only seconds later, they called back.

Were the Green Bay Packers, who tried to recruit him with the selection 192 global (in the sixth round) Saturday in the NFL Draft.

Runyan seemed destined for the NFL. Follow the path of his father, Jon Sr., a veteran of 14 years in the NFL that it was a holder in 192 matches and played a Pro Bowl. Like his father, also played in Michigan.

“Has always supported me”, Jon Jr. Notes. “It has always been a resource for me, one invaluable. As I said a couple of minutes, ‘the work is just beginning’. Everything that I’ve done in my career has just been reset. Now, fortunately I have this opportunity to go to Green Bay and prove myself at the next level, and I could not be more excited about it.”