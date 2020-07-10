According to a study, musical tastes are influenced by the personality of the artist, more than his music

A recent study, carried out jointly by the israeli university of Bar-Ilan and the Columbia Business School, shows that musical tastes are more influenced by the personality of the artist of his own music.

• * * * * * * Read also: A study shows that traveling with your mother is good for the health

The proof of this? Extravagant and generous, Céline Dion will not leave anyone indifferent. Like it or not, its success is due in part to his personality very different. This is exactly what the study has sought to demonstrate.

The study, conducted by psychologists with experience, we have analysed the public image of certain personalities, very much appreciated, such as Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston or Beyoncé.

Among the more than 80 000 participants, most had a tendency to choose the personality of the singer, to the detriment of the melodies and lyrics. Thus, the artist becomes a vehicle of pride and belonging. People can identify with them to feel accepted.

In fact, more of the personality of the artist is similar to that of a music lover, the more inclined they are to love. The age and the sex of the singer, and therefore in a great measure the influence of the choice of music.