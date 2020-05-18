according to Denis Villeneuve, the character of Timothy Chalamet recalls The Godfather

“Paul has been raised in an environment that is very strict, with a lot of training, because he is the son of the Duke and that one day… he will become the Duke. If provided, it is trained and prepared for this role, is this really what he wants ? It is the contradiction of the character. As Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ – this is someone who has a tragic fate and who is going to become something that he didn’t want to become.”