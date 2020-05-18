according to Denis Villeneuve, the character of Timothy Chalamet recalls The Godfather

If Denis Villeneuve tease her Dune by publishing the first photos of the film, it now allows some comparisons to talk about : the director has brought the character of Paul Atréides, played by Timothée Chalamet, Michael Corleone aka the Godfather played by Al Pacino.
In which the young hero of this work of science-fiction can look like the new godfather of one of the largest families of the mafia ? In particular, by his learning, explains its ambitious creator Empire :
“Paul has been raised in an environment that is very strict, with a lot of training, because he is the son of the Duke and that one day… he will become the Duke. If provided, it is trained and prepared for this role, is this really what he wants ? It is the contradiction of the character. As Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ – this is someone who has a tragic fate and who is going to become something that he didn’t want to become.”
For the filmmaker Blade Runner 2049 and First contactthis narrative, adapted from the cult novel by Frank Herbert is above all a beautiful story that will tell of the emancipation of the hero :
“Like all young adults, it is in search of an identity and tries to understand his place in the world, and it is going to have to do things that none of his ancestors had been able to do in order to survive.”
But this Dune will also tell the confrontation between the young Paul Atréides and Shaddam IV, at the head of an evil empire seeking to control a drug called “Spice”. All set to music by Hans Zimmer. In the casting, as has been already hinted at a few pictures, we will be reunited with Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin. The movie should be out on the 23rd of December 2020 in France.