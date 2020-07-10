According to Johnny Depp, the accusations of Amber heard have made him a “Quasimodo”

The new day of judgment to Amber heard, Johnny Depp and the representatives of the tabloid press The Sun. The former couple continues to swing the details of their breakup.

The Hollywood star Johnny Depp felt Friday before the uk court that the charges represented in the violent husband of his ex-wife Amber heard had changed from “Cinderella in Quasimodo”. The hero of the saga “pirates of the Caribbean” is still in defamation in the High Court in London, the tabloid newspaper the Sun and its publisher NGN, which he accuses of having, in an article published in April of 2018, taken as a proven fact of allegations that he had beaten his ex-wife, which he denies.

The actor, 57, says that Amber heard, 34 years of age, has meticulously mounted a case against him during his two-year marriage ended with a divorce, a break up in 2017, with the aim of advancing your career at your expense. “Cinderella”, a beautiful fairy tale princess, “I have become Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds without having nothing to say”, said Friday, the fourth day of the test, in reference to this character hunchback of the novel “the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris of Victor Hugo.

On Thursday, Johnny Depp assured the lawyer of NGN that asked him about his excesses have been weakened by their addiction to drugs, to the point of being unable to hit his ex-wife as she says. Systematically, he refuted the accusations of violence transmitted by the ombudsman, the Sheet Wass, which has tried to present as a person self-centered, disconnected from reality. He said that was Amber heard, who is himself a consumer of drugs and alcohol after him, that he was looking for the fight of the chronicle.

Therefore, a dispute erupted on the night of a feast given to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his companion, and in April 2016 in Los Angeles, at which he had arrived late, after having received bad news about the state of their finances.

The excrement in the bed

Johnny Depp said that he has gone to bed, to “avoid a new confrontation with the young Lady Heard of something that has not happened exactly as she wanted.” But according to the lawyer, the argument escalated and he threw a bottle of champagne in the direction of Amber heard, the lack. False, according to the star, who has understood that their relationship ended when one day, the stool was found in his bed – according to him, his ex-wife or one of his friends.

Has been denied by another incident in which he is said to have thrown a telephone at the face of Amber heard, in may of 2016. “She was screaming +stops hitting me, Johnny !” and when the security guards came, “she was screaming still and I was six feet away, next to the refrigerator”.

Taking it over to the query of the star, his lawyer David Sherborne asked him if he had ever hit a woman. “Never,” responded Johnny Depp.