According to Kendall Jenner, this jean is the new trend of tomorrow

Kendall Jenner is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. It must be said that the model has a real talent for display looks still more surprising. This summer, the young 24 year old woman has adopted the printed newspaper, pattern, vintage, made famous by the eternal Carrie Bradshaw, the heroine of the hit series ” Sex & the City “. Because, as any fashionista that respects the pretty brunette delivers at the taste of day old trends. This is particularly the case with the boots of inspiration seventies, or even the shirt in imitation leather, elect, favourite part of the winter by the application of shopping ” LiketoKnow “. But if Kendall Jenner was inspired by years past, uncover new trends not frightened, for all that. And it may well be that her gifts of fashion psychic has struck again. Spotted in the streets of Los Angeles, the muse Longchamp has opted for a two-tone jeans. A denim black and grey upgrade her outfit rather classic. Pants ufo, which is seducing more and more girls in the wind. Then, the model would have launched a new statement of fashion ? Case to follow…

Kendall, the madness of john

In matter of jean, the pretty brunette is not at its first attempt. This summer, the daughter of Kris Jenner has shaken up the fashion sphere with a pants hybrid. The object of all of the sights ? Jeans with the sides frayed and the two braguettes (one in front and one behind…). On social networks, the opinions were very much divided. If fans of the starlet were screaming at the engineering, others were not really convinced by this new blow of heart. Trend or not, Jacquemus has decided. During her latest fashion show titled ” The year of 97 “, the creator has unveiled pants open waist, where it was possible to see two braguettes. This new decade promises already a lot of surprises !