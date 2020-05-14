According to the creator of Deadpool, Marvel has no plans for a third film

Artist Rob Liefeld has apparently a grudge against the studio Marvel.

See the video of the interview that he has given to Reverse, the creator of Deadpool (with the writer Fabian Nicieza), Rob Liefeldsuggests that there is more room for a Deadpool 3 in the line-up overloaded of Marvel Studio. And he says that Kevin Feige (its president) has zero plan for the continued adventures film of Wade Wilson.

It did not really trust Black Widow Eternals or Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings : “This is not because these films are likely to be bad, but because they are not Deadpool 3“.

The least we can say is that he doesn’t mince his words : “Here’s what people don’t want to hear, but thank God, I’m realistic. I feel like the movies Deadpool : they have set sail. We have two glossy films, but we live in a culture that always looks forward, because all they sell us is ‘next, next, next’. It is the fever ! Then as the fever subsides, people just need to realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 have been completed in less than two years apart, in 2016 and 2018, and I’m not really sure of the plan, to Marvel in this moment“.

And Rob Liefeld details his point of view : “I blame Marvel … I blame Marvel that this [Deadpool 3] is not yet arrived. There are reasons why this does not occur. Whatever the reason, even if it does not fit with your master plan, you enough to order it….“.

One thing is certain, it does not have Kevin Feige in his heart and does not hesitate to apostropher during the interview : “Hey, [Kevin] Feige, did you have at least a plan ? […] Your plan, it was Eternals, and Shang-Chi ? It was, it your plan ? And Black Widow ? At the time stack when they slam the door, where Chris Evans said goodbye, where Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye, where Black Widow is falling off a cliff and said good-bye, where they lose almost Tom Holland for Sony… But you’re a genius, Marvel. You are a genius.“