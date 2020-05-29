According to the fans, the parenting style of Kim Kardashian in fact almost a copy of Kris Jenner

As the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In fact, Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian have a lot in common. They are both women, insightful women and men with several children and a focus on appearances, but some fans think that their similarities go even further.

In fact, some people think that the way that they play favorites with their children can lead Kardashian to become like her mother.

Kris Jenner doesn’t hide his favourite daughter

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner | Mike Cohen / . for the New York Times

There are many examples of Jenner publicizing his / her favorites, and she does not seem to have the reserves to do so. His daughters are well aware of this fact, and they take it as a fact. For years, Kim Kardashian was her favorite, but her youngest daughter, the billionaire self-taught Kylie Jenner, has long been the preferred place.

Recently, however, Kris Jenner has named another daughter as his favorite during his interview with Ellen on February 27. Ellen loves that his guests are playing games, she has set up a game to fill in for Jenner.

She gave the prompt “My favorite daughter is____”, to which Jenner replied: “Oh, man. Of the day? Today, uh, Khloé. “She then added jokingly: “I’m going to have to disconnect the tv from all the world tomorrow.”

During the game, she was also named Kim as his daughter is the most clever today, and his grandson’s favorite of the day? Rob’s daughter, Dream. It seems, however, that the views of Jenner change on a whim, and she has readily admitted that it was probably because she had just seen Dream before the recording of the show that she had chosen to among the 10 grandchildren.

Kim Kardashian plays with his children?

Although Kim Kardashian may not be as open to the idea of favoring some children over others, at least these days, she has made comments in the past saying as much.

Back in season 16, when she and Kanye West announced they were expecting their fourth child (the second of their children through a surrogate mother), she said on KUWTK: “I am very happy. I have the impression that the energy is [going] to be very balanced, St is found to be one of my humans favorite. “

She also shared a publication Instagram wishing St. a happy birthday, calling him her “boy preferred”. To be fair, it was his only son at the time.

West has shared his thoughts on the matter by saying: “I don’t think it is good when the parents feel like” this is my favorite child! “”

Kim Kardashian may have been conditioned to consider it as normal because of the behavior of her mother, who replied: “I think that’s changing. I want to say that this is the reality. I was my mother’s favorite for well over a decade and now it is Kylie. “

That think fans of “KUWTK” and the parenting of Kim K and Kris Jenner?

As usual, the super fans of the series are rendered in their group Reddit dedicated to discussion of the topic. In an article entitled “Is it that someone else thinks that Kim is transformed into Kris Jenner ??” fans have debated the topic of the two mothers playing the favorites as well as their business sense.

The fan who started the subject wrote: “I have the impression that in 20 years it will be even worse than Kris Jenner. I can see treat their girls like Kris treats the girls. I can see that Chicago is the new Kim, aka the child of gold. “

A debate also took place on the question of whether the gender of the children affected how they were perceived. One commentator has written: “Psalm and Saint are boys, so it’s not the exploit. North is the oldest and she will be more able to reflect and understand the situation, while Chicago will be the apple of Kim. “

Other fans have defended Kardashian, saying that she looked like a loving mother, others said that they thought that Kylie Jenner would be the one who would become their mother. One thing on which all the fans seemed to be agreement, however, is that the mom Jenner does not win any award for the greatest mom in the world.