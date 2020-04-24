According to VladTV, Nicki Minaj has been “abused oral” to Safaree Samuels

Nicki Minaj was a hot topic with VladTV and comedian Godfrey while they criticized his relationship with Kenneth Petty & Safaree Samuels.

The Barbz are known to defend fiercely their queen every time people talk about Nicki Minaj and her personal life. The rapper has been the target of criticism following his marriage with her young husband, Kennth “Zoo” Petty. People have had a lot to say about his past controversial, including his stay in prison for manslaughter and be a sex offender registered. Comedian Godfrey sat down with Vlad TV recently, and discussed the couple’s hip-hop, including saying that he could have a chance with Nicki if she was here with men in the scandalous stories.

Vlad and Godfrey have joked about the relationship of Nicki and Vlad added that just after the break-up of Nicki and Safaree Samuels, he sat down with the Love & Hip Hop New York star. Vlad has said that Nicki is a partner verbally violent, and “there’s a lot to say when it is the woman who controls all the money as opposed to the man.”

The pair also spoke about Kenneth Petty-equipped-brand clothing and expensive items, all purchases that they say are made by Nicki to give her man a nice appearance. “He has no work to do,” said Vlad. “His job is to sleep with Nicki Minaj.” Godfrey added that Safaree is “and artist” and is “not a punk”, so Nicki’s “challenged his manhood [et] nobody wants this kind of shit”. However, Godfrey was assumed that Kenneth has no aspirations because he is with a superstar international. Check out their clip below.