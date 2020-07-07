Accusation of violence : Johnny Depp and Amber heard is in court

The honeymoon is very far between the two american stars Johnny Depp and Amber heard. Three years after a divorce, a breakup, is the Tuesday in London for the inauguration of the defamation lawsuit filed by the actor to the tabloid The Sun, which had portrayed violent husband.

The actor, 57 years of age, the face of Jack Sparrow in the saga of ” pirates of the Caribbean “, he complains that the british newspaper and its owner, News Group Newspapers, have been presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he has beaten his ex-wife.

ALSO READ > Johnny Depp, a pirate is limited to Saint-Tropez

The couple had divorced in early 2017 in the statements of the shocks of Amber heard, who then had “years” of physical and psychological abuse “. In the process of divorce, Amber heard had withdrawn his demand, and Johnny Depp had paid him seven million dollars. A sum with which the actress has donated to the association.

The defense that the Sol is based on the 14 crimes of violence against the actor, between the beginning of 2013 and may 2016.

The british newspaper has tried until the last moment to obtain the dismissal of the complaint for defamation, based on a request of the court that Johnny Depp has not fulfilled, that is to say, to tell her to text messages in which he asserted that his assistant. In vain. These messages were sent in February-march of 2015, shortly before the incident alleged that Amber heard has been described as ” an ordeal of three days of physical assaults “. Related Post: After Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. target the (very) young audience with "The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle"*

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder to be a witness

The demand for Johnny Depp that are published all communications” between his ex-wife and two men he suspected of having had an affair with her, however, have been rejected. The actor refers to Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and the actor James Franco.

The trial should take three weeks to several persons heard as witnesses. In the first place, the singer and French actress Vanessa Paradis, who has shared the life of Johnny Depp for 14 years, but also the american actress Winona Ryder, who has maintained a relationship with Johnny Depp in the 1990s. Both have to be declared in a video in favor of the actor.

Newsletter – The greater part of the actu Every morning, the news was seen in The Parisian