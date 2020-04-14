Accused by his wife of having hit her, he responds

Vegedream is today at the centre of a new controversy. For several days, his ex-girlfriend accused of him to have focused shots. It comes out of the silence, and the two former are today the war on the social networks. Yet it is not the only celebrity to find himself accused of domestic violence. It tells you everything !

Johnny Depp accused of domestic violence, Vanessa Paradis takes the word

It’s been 4 years, Johnny Depp is accused by his ex girlfriend for domestic violence. But now Vanessa Paradis has decided to take the floor to defend her ex-husband. According to the website the Blast, the former Johnny said :” I work as a musician, singer-songwriter, actress and model. I know Johnny Depp for over 25 years. We have been together for 14 years and we have raised our two children together. During all these years, I have known Johnny as a person and a father kind, attentive, generous and non-violent. “She continues : ” On the sets, the actors, directors and entire teams love him because he is humble and respectful towards everyone, while being one of the best actors that we have ever seen.”

She added then :” I am aware of the allegations that Amber Heard is accusing publicly to Johnny for over four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny that I have known, and based on my personal experience, which has lasted for many years, I can tell you that he has never been violent towards me. I saw these outrageous claims have also affected his career, because unfortunately, people believe these facts which are false. It is really upsetting, because it has helped so many people in his personal and professional life, with kindness and generosity. “

Vegedream today accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend

Today, it is Vegedream which is at the heart of the controversy. He would have laid a hand on his partner of three years, Shauna. It was decided to take the floor. She accused the rapper of having beaten most of the have deceived and betrayed :” It is not in my habits to go through the social networks, but then it happened to me something very serious that I would not wish any woman on earth ! As soon as I learned that the man with whom I shared my life in the past 3 years has dared to deceive me, to invent rumors about me, and has allowed himself to raise his hand on me, I feel obliged to share “

Vegedream wished to defend himself by responding on the networks : “Men lie but not the surveillance cameras ! so me jsui a cat to scratch you like that ? for pity’s sake don’t believe everything that you see to it very fast thank you . Despite its I salirais never 3 years of relationship, justice will take care of it. “

According to the rapper, this would be the young woman, accompanied by two of her friends who would come in to him and mugged him. It also tell : ” She pushed me to the end, I wanted to not react at the beginning “.

What Shauna will answer :” I choked her with his hands. he dragged me, he also strangled my aunt and he jumped on my best friend “.

