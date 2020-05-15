Accused of cultural appropriation for having posted braids afro, Kylie Jenner is becoming the laughing stock of the web

People and royalty
The young entrepreneur would have had to think twice.
It is a touch of bad taste that is very expensive. While she had shared the photo and then delete it, it was already too late : Kylie Jenner was displayed with braids afro on a shot from a shoot with the photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, and the canvas does not forgive, as we learn from The Independent.
Because the style of cup used is traditionally specific to afro-americans who have frizzy hair, as noted by many internet users. ” The cultural appropriation in all its glory “, has launched a Twitter user shocked.
The clan Kardashian-Jenner accustomed to polemics and racial
Ariel Tejada, artist of Jenner, was quick to explain that this cup was inspired by the singer Gwen Stefani. An excuse that has not convinced the canvas. ” Wow I love it on a white that is white, and that draws another white woman “quipped a user when another declares :” On a black woman they could appoint this style is ‘ghetto’ “.
It has a black women they would call it this ghetto style
The clan Kardashian-Jenner is lagging behind a number of pots and pans in regards to cultural appropriation. In 2018, it was Kendall Jenner that was the pin for the insult to the black community wearing an afro for a photo shoot done with Vogue.
