Accused of having inflated the sales of their single, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are fighting back

The rapper 6ix9ine stated that the Billboard charts have been manipulated for the single of Ariane Grande and Justin Bieber is ranked number 1.

“You can buy your first place in the ranking Billboard”. The rapper 6ix9ine has accused the magazine “Billboard” for having manipulated its famous ranking Billboard Hot 100 singles sold each week. His rant was triggered by the third place the last week of her single “Gooba” which according to him should be first, based on the 200 million views on Youtube. In this first place so much desired, we find the title “Stuck With U” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. The rapper says in an e-mail sent to the houses of discs by “Billboard” before the publication of the results, the single of the duo was in the fifth place. But on the last day of the establishment of the classification of the week, may 14, tens of thousands of units of “Stuck With” U ” were sold, making up up the single in the first place. According to the artist, who also answers to the name of Tekashi 69, six credit cards would have also bought “30,000 units” of “Stuck With U”. It also states that 20 million listen in streaming “Gooba” have not been recognized by Billboard, a further proof of their “cheating” according to him. “Everything is manipulated and manufactured”, he insisted, adding that “this is not just” for “artists who work hard” and who are never number 1.

Also read :After having delivered his gang to justice, 6ix9ine makes a return causing

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber react

In the Face of these accusations, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are not remained silent. The singer has responded in a long publication Instagram, saying that the “numbers” are not a driving force in her career. “I have not had a number 1 during the first five years of my career and I was not upset because the bottom of my heart, the music is more important than everything,” she writes, asserting that it was this classification to its fans and fans of Justin Bieber who had bought the piece and “not more than four copies of each, it is the rule (…) sales count more than streaming, this can not be questioned”. Without the name, secondly it applies to 6ix9ine and lectured. “I ask you to be humble and grateful just to be in the ranking (…) I had a lot of “almost number 1″ in my career and I’m never a complaint (…) Congratulations to all my colleagues in the top 10 this week, even the number 3”.

Justin Bieber has pointed out that 6ix9ine had accounted for its streams the world so that only those in the United States count towards the leaderboard. With regard to six credit cards allegedly used to buy 30,000 copies, it is a “lie” according to him. “The company Nielsen [qui se charge des mesures d’audiences notamment] checked (the numbers) and our sales are legal because our fans are incredible,” he added, asking the rapper not to “discredit” the fans with a “false information”.

Billboard about the numbers

In a “spirit of transparency”, Billboard has also responded to the accusations of 6ix9ine and revealed the figures which have served to establish the classification. According to its press release, the 60 000 sales of “Stuck With U” on may 14, coincident with the sale on the official store of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, a version dedicated disk. To respond to the accusations of the six credit cards that have purchased thousands of copies, Billboard says that the sales are closely monitored every week to avoid this kind of thing. On the figures : “Stuck With U” has been listened to 28.1 million times in the United States streaming, drew 26.3 million listeners on the radio and sold 108,000 copies in the week ending may 14. If “Gooba” accounts for almost double the audience for streaming, $ 55.3 million, the title is trolling on hearing radio, 172,000 listeners and sales with 24,000 copies sold on the week between 7 and 14 may.