Accused of plagiarism for the tube “Shallow”, Lady Gaga response

A false note to Lady Gaga. Steve Ronsen, a songwriter in new york country, accuses Lady Gaga and her co-authors whose

Mark Ronson of plagiarising his title Almost released in 2012, for the tube of the film A Star is Born, in the halo of the Oscar for best original song, Shallow.

“A lot of people pointed out to me that the song Shallow looked like mine. This is not something that I consciously noticed, not even having seen the film (I’ve also heard that it was rather good), ” said Steve Ronsen at american media Entertainment Tonight.

The author-new york composer country has threatened to sue the duo in court, considering that the tube would contain a sequence of three agreements identical to that of its song, Almost. No procedure has yet been initiated.

“I admire the talent of Lady Gaga and I just want to solve this case, he added. There are other people who have participated in the writing of Shallow, like Mark Ronson. I asked the opinion of a musicologist who has confirmed to me that the songs are similar “, he continued. It will “explore the issue” with his lawyer Mark D. Shirian to know if there has been a ” misuse “.

“Make easy money on the back of a successful artist”

The lawyer of the ” Queen of Pop “, Orin Snyder, is mounted to the niche via a press release. “Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money on the back of a successful artist, he says. It is a process shameful and deceitful. “And adding :” If Mr. Shirian had to bring a lawsuit, Lady Gaga, the will fight vigorously and win “.

The lawyer of the singer ensures the use of “several musicologists renamed” which would have ” found no similarity admissible between the two songs.” “Even the musicologist of Shirian has recognized that the progression of the three agreements is present in many of the songs released before those of his client. “Case closed, right ?