Accused of rape, Justin Bieber defends himself, and asks for $ 20 million for defamation

On June 22, Justin Bieber spoke on his Twitter account to deny the accusations of rape. A little before, two women said that she had been raped by the singer canadian.

The first, a user responding on behalf of Danielle, whose tweets have been deleted, because, says she was a victim of sexual harassment by Justin Bieber in 2014 in Houston, Texas. Indicates that after a surprise concert in a bar, the singer allegedly invited her and her friends at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas. According to her, it would have taken in a private room and would have sexually abused her, reports the BBC.

Justin Bieber has categorically denied, the evidence to support these accusations. ” Rumors are rumors, but the sexual assault are facts that I do not take lightlyhe wrote in a tweet. I wanted to talk about it directly, but out of respect to the many victims who are affected by this problem, I wanted to be sure to gather evidence before making a statement “.

He says :” There is No truth in this story “. He says :” In fact, I have been a surprise to an audience in Austin showing on the stage at SxSw, with my assistant to the side, and I sang a couple of songs “, explaining how he attended the event with Selena Gomez” his girlfriend of the time “.

In a series of tweets, the singer of ” Delicious “, has published several screen shots of emails, photos, an invoice, as well as articles in the press to justify. He explained that I have never slept at the Four Seasons hotel, but in an airbnb, on the 9th of march, and at the Westin hotel on march 10, with Selena Gomez and their friends.

$ 20 million for defamation

And to conclude :” each charge of sexual abuse must be taken with the utmost seriousness and that is why my response was necessary. On the other hand, this story is physically impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter, and the authorities to take legal action “.

Another young woman, Kadi, whose tweet is still online, says that she was a victim of sexual harassment by the singer in the year 2015, in New York.

The interpreter of “Baby” has filed a lawsuit against the two women for the crime of defamation, and is claiming 10 million dollars to each one of them. The complaint says that “Danielle” was” created of all the parts in his sexual relationship with Justin Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was reported publicly that he had dined “. However, the report makes it clear that the singer has not slept, accurate CNN.

In addition, he accuses Kadi of having invented this story in “a desire for fame and attention,” explaining that these accusations are” contradicted by their written statements previously, and are supported only by the false messages and false “. The complaint specifies that there are” many of the witnesses that contradict the lies of the malicious Kadi “.