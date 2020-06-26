Accused of rape, Justin Bieber is claiming $ 20 million in compensation

The offer begins June 20. A woman named Danielle says on Twitter have been sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber in march 2014, in Austin, Texas. As reported Pitchforkthe Twitter account of the young woman was then suspended.
On march 9, 2014, Danielle would have done with friends in a small event organized by Scooter Braun, the agent of Justin Bieber. She tells the story :
“A man approached, and then asked us if we wanted to wait until after the fair to meet with Justin. Of course, we said yes. We thought it was a bit strange and vague at the beginning, but we expected that after the fair, because we were fans.”
Danielle explains that she and her friends know Justin Bieber and another man who the nutcracker at the Four seasons Hotel. The young woman explains that she does not suspect anything, all happy that she is going out with a star. However, he came to the house, Bieber closes the door, and then made a promise to Danielle not to anything to say this evening.
Danielle then said that after they kissed, Justin Bieber has “pushing up on the bed“and “undressed“. The young man then asks the singer to stop, stating that “all of this goes too far“. Bieber then told Danielle to “relax“before you “the force in it“.
“While I was lying there, my body was unconscious. I don’t want to tell in detail about what happened thereafter. Despite the fact that it was 6 years ago, even though he was a year older than him (she was 20 years old, I was 21 years old), was being sexually assaulted without their consent.”
After the declaration of Danielle, a young woman by the name of Kadi, has stated on Twitter that have also been raped by the singer, five years ago. She says that she had been waiting for Bieber outside of his hotel, with other fans, in the hope of taking a picture with him. Justin Bieber will be invited to enter the hotel, before raping her in the toilet.
“I think Danielle, I am also a victim of sexual assault of Justin Bieber.”
I think Daniela, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s
— Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020
Testimonies refuted by Justin Bieber
After these accusations, the singer has declared his innocence on Twitter about the rape of Danielle, and has described in articles and photographs to validate your alibi.
“Rumors are rumors, but sexual assault is not something to take lightly. I wanted to express myself immediately, but out of respect to the victims who face these problems on a daily basis, I wanted to be sure to gather the facts before making a statement.”
Rumors are rumors aim sexual abuse is not something to take lightly. I wanted to talk immediately to the goal of respect to the many victims that deal with these issues daily wanted to make sure that I had gathered the facts before making any statement.
— Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020
“[…] This person [Danielle] I don’t know, is that I’ve gone to this show [du 9 mars 2014, à Austin]with my girlfriend, Selena Gomez.”
Have your story told-it made me surprise a crowd at the Sxsw in Austin, where I appeared on the stage with my wizard side of the stage and sang some songs. What this person didn’t know was that I attended that show with my gf Selena Gomez
— Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020
“This article 2014 speaking of Selena, who was at the event with me.”
In this article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2
— Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020
“This photo shows me clearly on the stage with my assistant to the side of the stage, and the second shows us the entirety of the two on the streets of Austin after the show, the 9 of march of 2014.”
These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with the two of us on the streets of Austin after the March 9, 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ
— Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020
After the spread to other “tests,” of Justin Bieber concludes thus :
“All allegations of sexual assault should be taken seriously, and that is why my response was indispensable. However, this story is currently impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter, and the authorities to initiate legal actions.”
The singer, therefore, put his words into action, and launched a lawsuit of 20 million dollars for defamation. According to legal documents, the defense of Bieber, accusing Danielle and Kadi, “I wantseek the attention and the celebrity of fraudulently“and “take advantage of the climate of fear that reigns in the entertainment industry“. Justin Bieber is claiming, therefore, a compensation to the sum of $ 10 million to each of his accusers.