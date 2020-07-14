Accused of rape, Justin Bieber speaks and denies any

Updated 22.06.2020 at 08:07

United states

The singer responded to the accusations that he allegedly raped a woman in march of 2014, while he was in Austin, Texas. According to the artist, this story is absolutely false, and to prove it, he posted several screenshots on social networks.

At the end of last week, two women reported having been sexually abused by Justin Bieber.

Last Saturday, a certain Danielle has announced through a Twitter account, anonymous that she had been “sexually abused” by the canadian singer in the Four Seasons hotel in 2014. According to her, would have met Justin Bieber at a party organised before it is carried to the Four Seasons hotel for the purpose of having the reports done with her. A second woman, known under the name of Kadi, said that he was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber at a party in New York, in may of 2015.

These accusations have provoked the wrath of Justin Bieber. “Normally, I don’t react to this kind of things, I am confronted with this type of rumors, from the beginning of my career. But after a long conversation with my wife (Editor’s note: Hailey Bieber) and my team, I wanted to take the word.”

Justin Bieber is aware of the fact that such an accusation can completely ruin a race in a couple of hours. Therefore, a man wishes to restore the truth more quickly. Via Twitter, shared a series of statements, showing that he was not at all in the Four Seasons hotel on the night in question.

"The rumors come and go, but the rumors about the sexual abuse are not tolerable. I wanted to actually address this rumor as soon as I heard, but out of respect to all the victims who have had to deal with the abuse, I wanted to make sure I get the right message."

“To be clear, I was in Austin that night with my girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez. I have not stayed at the Four Seasons hotel, but in an Airbnb. And the next night, I slept in the Westin hotel. Any allegation of sexual abuse must be taken seriously, and that is why I wanted to tackle myself. In my case, this story is physically impossible. I, therefore, act via Twitter, and at the request of the authorities against the people that wants to put me in danger.”

LeMatin.ch