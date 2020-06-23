Accused of sexual assault, Cole Sprouse proclaimed his innocence

People and royalty

Several of the actors from the series from Netflix have been affected by allegations of sexual assault on Twitter this weekend. They do not have to wait long before climbing up to the niche and to express their anger.

It is a publication that has had the effect of a small bomb on Twitter. This weekend, the anonymous account @Victori66680029 is cracked a post where the alleged victim claims to have been raped by Cole Sprouse, actor of the series Riverdale.

I want to tell you about my sexual abuse on the part of cole sprouse. Was in a match in 2013, when it snuck into the nyu. I was invited to one of their parties by a mutual friend, he cam during the party and started to flirt with me and obviously I was flattered, we talked for a good while, — Victoria (@Victori66680029) June 21, 2020

Several fake accounts

A mysterious account created in June of 2020, and that contains content that the charge in question : the actor could have sexually assaulted the victim, when he was at the University of New York, in 2013.

Other actors and actresses in the show from Netflix, that Lili Reinhart, have also been allegations of the same type through anonymous accounts this weekend. What took a good part of the cast to speak and refute vehemently the accusations.

Earlier today me and three other members of the cast were falsely accusé de crime sexual by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will work with the appropriate teams to get to the root of the same. (1) — M. Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) On the 22nd of June 2020

Charges in the cascades

Cole Sprouse is explained in detail through a long message on your social networks, claiming his innocence and that of his companions :” Earlier in the day, three other actors, and I have been falsely accused of sexual crime by anonymous accounts on Twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and I’m going to work with the legal teams to get to the root of the problem. The false accusations cause a huge damage to the victims of the aggression, real. In addition, I would seek never to mute anyone. I encourage people to look at the charges themselves, because the events detailed were untrue facts. This seems to be the last prosecution of a series of incidents designed to accuse you, without foundation, of my co-casting and I. “

The stars of Riverdale are not the only ones that have been the subject of accusations of this type of fake Twitter accounts : Ansel Elgort and Justin Bieber – who has also denied that in stride, have been the subject of allegations of violation of this weekend.