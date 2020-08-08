Acting MNPD principal makes Nasvhille’s COVID-19 mask orders leading concern

CLOSE Acting MNPD Principal John Drake talks at interview. Nashville Tennessean

Mayor John Cooper fast-tracked a strategy to alter Nashville authorities management Thursday early morning as a result of issues concerning the division’s coronavirus action, acting authorities principal John Drake stated.

Drake stated prevalent enforcement of the city’s mask demand would certainly be his leading concern moving on.

” I believe enforcement is the only method to conserve lives,” he stated.

Cooper quickly revealed previous Principal Steve Anderson would certainly leave the division Thursday, months in advance of the routine laid out in the mayor’s extensive shift strategy.

Anderson’s ouster came hrs after authorities jailed a Black male battling with being homeless on a fee of falling short to use a face mask midtown.

It was the very first apprehension for a mask infraction in Nashville, in spite of accounts of visitors showing off neighborhood mask regulations for weeks. Pictures flowed recently of policemans posturing for selfies with white, uncovered visitors consuming on Lower Broadway.

Lobbyists stated the apprehension was symptomatic of a racist system that punished individuals of shade while permitting white visitors and also citizens to damage the regulations. The cost versus the male was gone down after conversations in between district attorneys and also the general public protector.

Drake, who spoke publicly about his new role for the first time Friday, said he had “concerns” over the controversial arrest, saying it was problematic that the officers had singled out the 61-year-old man.

“We regret that that was the only arrest that we had,” Drake said. “We can do better and will do better.”

Drake said enforcing the mask mandate more broadly was his first order of business as interim leader of the police department.

Cooper has ordered everyone in Nashville to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Drake noted the rule had been broken rampantly, especially in the downtown entertainment district.

“The first priority is what the mayor has, and the mayor has wanted to mitigate this pandemic,” Drake said at a news conference. “We want to have this mask enforcement to try to mitigate it even more so we can get the city back open.”

He pointed out that enforcement Thursday night, which led to 16 citations, had not targeted any homeless individuals. He said downtown officers would start doing more to connect homeless residents with social services instead of leaning on arrests for that population.

But he said the department would continue to have a robust presence on Lower Broadway, along with participation from the sheriff’s office, the city legal department and the fire marshal.

Drake said officers would use civil citations to convince people to comply with mask regulations.

Interim Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake speaks during a press conference at the Midtown Hills Police Precinct in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Photo: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

Drake plans to apply to be permanent police chief

Drake, a Nashville native who’s spent 32 years with the department, has long been seen as a potential candidate for chief. He said he had been discussing the possibility of taking the interim position for months.

Anderson announced plans to retire in June, after mounting pressure from activists who said the department had not done enough to root out systemic racism within its ranks.

Cooper initially planned to keep Anderson in the top job until October, with a national search for a permanent replacement to take place through the fall.

Drake said that search will continue as scheduled despite Anderson’s early departure.

Drake, the second Black man to lead the department, plans to apply to become the permanent chief. He said he would seek to rebuild faltering trust with the community.

As deputy chief, Drake has cut back on special teams that focus on traffic stops, shifting to more walking patrols that focus on relationship building in Nashville neighborhoods.

“We want to meet people,” he said. “We want to tell them who we are, and continue to build trust.”

Drake said he would also work to recruit more women and people of color into the department.

Reach Adam Tamburin at 615-726-5986 and atamburin@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter @tamburintweets

