Action Henk– Xbox One Game Download For Free





I such as to think about Action Henk as a retired activity hero on the rapid roadway to taking back the limelight. A swollen belly hanging much over his belt, Henk is a tiny activity number showing off a large, yet figured out smile dividing an excellent collection of 1980s hairs. It’s tough not to favor him as he moves down ramps and also over challenges at a ruthless rate. This side-scrolling, speed-running platformer has the thrill of a timeless Sonic the Hedgehog video game, with no of the bothersome partners.

