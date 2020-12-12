CELEBRITIES

Actor and former wrestler Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister has died at 62

Posted on

Lister apparently contracted Covid-19 for the second time, after having suffered it at the beginning of the year.

Actor and former wrestler Tommy Lister has died at age 62. Lister was found unconscious at his Marina Del Rey home Thursday afternoon, his manager Cindy Cowan said, adding that he died at the scene.

Lister, who battled COVID-19 earlier this year, had fallen ill again a week ago and was having trouble breathing, and is believed to have been infected a second time.

“He was a gentle giant,” he said. “He had as wide a smile as you can imagine. Many will miss it. We are all devastated. “

Adam Sandler, who starred with Lister in 2000’s Little Nicky, wrote: “Such a sweet and funny man. We will miss him terribly. “

