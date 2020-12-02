Actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader, died of coronavirus

The actor who gave life to Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died at the age of 85 a victim of Covid-19.

Actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy “Star Wars,” has died at the age of 85 a victim of Covid-19, his agent and family confirmed Sunday.

Thomas Bovington, his representative, announced “with great sadness” the death of Prowse in a message posted on his Facebook page, stating that he died “yesterday morning”, adding the famous phrase: “May the force be with you, always”.

The work that made him famous internationally was that of Vader in the famous trilogy, a role he won due to his imposing physique – he was 1.98 meters tall – although his strong English West Country accent was not entirely suitable for the franchise, for which it was dubbed by James Earl Jones.

In an interview for The Sun, Prowse’s daughter Rachel revealed that her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s horrible, because, due to the restrictions due to Covid-19, they didn’t let us see him, nor could we say goodbye to him,” he explained.

The interpreter was widely known in the UK for a road awareness campaign that taught children to cross the street and for which in 2000 he received the Order of the British Empire.