Actor Earl Cameron, seen in James Bond and the Creation, he died at 102 years of age

Earl Cameron is dead. The british actor, has died at the age of 102 years “in peace, in his home, surrounded by his wife and his family,” confirmed his agent to The Guardian. It has marked the history of cinema already in the 50’s, becoming one of the biggest black actors in the uk. In 1951, he played the role of Johnny Lambert in The Traffickers of the Dunbar, a Jamaican who falls in love with a white woman, for the first time in the british cinema, and a role that allowed her to be known on an international level.

The career of Earl Cameron, of course, does not stop there. This legend of cinema has marked the spirits of play spies alongside Sean Connery in thunderball, the fourth installment of the saga of James Bond, released in 1965. The actor, a native of Bermuda has made its last appearance in the movie Inception by Christopher Nolan, with Leonardo DiCaprio, in the year 2010. It was then 92 years of age. Earl Cameron also marked the small screen. In 1966, he played in an episode of the television series Doctor who.

“He refused functions that stéréotypaient people of color”

Throughout his career, Earl Cameron fought to get the roles that were often intended for white actors, at a time when the british cinema was very open to diversity. Their children have paid tribute in a statement, broadcast by The Guardian : “as an artist and as an actor, he has refused roles which is degrading or stéréotypaient the

