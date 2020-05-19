Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson died at the age of 30 years

American actor, Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played one of the roles important for the first episode of the Twilight saga, is dead.

According to several american media, including TMZthe lifeless body of the actor was found in a hotel room in Las Vegas. His girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju has also died at his side.

For the moment, the causes of his death are not known. His mother confirmed his death to TMZ, saying,” My baby, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. It was in the process of starting a business wing, West Wings. He created the flavors to perfection and was named after one of the rappers of the west coast. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The game, etc “before it adds” It had flavors such as, Tequila, Lime, Agave…this is my favorite. A maple flavour that Hennessy, oh man, so good. I can say that my son was my chief favourite. He was on something big and it was his passion. “

Gregory Tyree Boyce, had played in two films including “Apocalypse.” and “Twilight : Chapter I” in which he plays a important scene of a movie. The moment where there is a lack of crush, Bella (Kristen Stewart) against his van before it is saved Edward (Robert Pattinson) who manages to stop the vehicle.

By Jeremy Fox