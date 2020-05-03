Actor Henry Cavill has not yet hung up the cape of Superman

“I still have a lot to give to Superman” has thus expressed the british actor about his future in blockbusters DC in the cinema.

Studios Warner Bros. make a discreet for the future in the cinema of the super-iconic heroes Superman, preferring to visibly focus on the facade cleaning is currently operating in Gotham City – but the interpreter’s current iron man has obviously not said its last word.

The cape of Superman “is always mine” according to Cavill

Henry Cavill was the fifth actor to wear the costume of the super-heroes came from Krypton in the film, starting with the feature-length film Man of Steel in 2013, before continuing in the other blockbusters of what is commonly called the “DC Extended Universe”, including films such as Batman v Superman in 2016, or the recent décepion Justice League in 2017. Variety reports about the british actor on the subject :

“The cape is in the closet. It is always be mine. I’m not going to just sit quietly in the dark while things go on around me. I have not abandoned the role. I still have a lot to give to Superman. A lot of stories to tell. A lot of true elements to depths that I have not yet been able to bring to the character. I want to be the reflection of the comics. It is important for me. There is a lot of justice to go to Superman. For now: you’ll see.”

The change in Warner Bros.

This is, without doubt, receiving commercial and critical warm Justice League that has pushed Warner to be taken with care in the future in the movie Superman when the studio begins to re-imagine the entirety of the canon Batman, Robert Pattinson as a figurehead. Remains to be seen whether Cavill will suffer the same fate as Ben Affleck.