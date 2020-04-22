Actor Idris Elba launches a fund to help farmers in poor countries in the face of the coronavirus

The actor and british filmmaker Idris Elba has launched a new United Nations fund to help poor farmers in poor countries, calling the richest economies to provide assistance to prevent hunger and unnecessary suffering ” resulting from the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Idris Elba and his wife, the fashion model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, have lent their support to a fund created by the international Fund for agricultural development (IFAD), to help stop the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 and trigger a global food crisis.

” The advanced economies of the world are facing this pandemic at this time and, of course, they must do everything they can to help their own people “said the actor of 47 years.

” But the fact is that a global action, is also a question of personal interest. As the pandemic will continue to rage somewhere, it will be a threat everywhere “, he added, urging donors to increase their financial support to maintain the food systems and rural operation.

Snowball effect

The IFAD, a United Nations agency that promotes rural development, has said that it would invest $ 40 million in new funds to counter the effects of the pandemic on food production, access to markets and employment in developing countries.

He hopes to raise at least $ 200 million (€184 million) from governments, foundations and the private sector.

Since the coronavirus began to spread in the developing countries, IFAD has found ways to help rural families – many of them poor farmers to cope with the effects snowball of the deadly disease.

In eastern Senegal, where a curfew and closures market make it difficult to the sale of goods or livestock, the agency supports the monetary transfers and subsidies via smartphones, and distributes seeds and fertilizer before the planting season.

In the indian State of Odisha, she has worked with local authorities to transport watermelons to market, thus avoiding the loss of 600 tonnes of fruit due to the restrictions COVID-19.

For a health crisis to a food crisis

The president of IFAD, Gilbert F. Houngbo, who grew up in the rural regions of Togo, in West Africa, said farmers were afraid of losing their income during the pandemic, because the containment measures in many countries may prevent them to sell crops and buy seeds and fertilizer.

He warned that if this occurs, the progress in the fight against poverty could be upset for the first time in three decades.

” What we are talking about, this is the risk that a health crisis creates a food crisis “he-he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“(But I think we need to go even beyond the risk of the risk of food insecurity and look at it as a necessity to fight against poverty. “