Actress Bella Thorne, threatened with death after his break

Bella Thorne going better, but the young woman has not always been as happy. At 19 years old, the actress revealed by the series Shake it Up Disney Channel has had its share of negative comments on the Internet. The actress has even revealed to have been the object of death threat after one of his breaks. “I had just broken up and it was hard enough, she revealed to the magazine of the american People. You know, when the fans see you with someone, they think immediately that you’re in a relationship with this person. This is not always the case. I frequent often to the people I don’t go out, who are simply friends. And my friends are often of the boys because I’m completely tomboy.”

The young actress has, therefore, been the victim of comments very violent on the social networks. “For the people, the social networks are very important, continued Bella Thorne. And they feel that they know what they are talking about, they think they know your life. They ask their friends to send you comments, you hate, you insult all the possible names. It is as if a person said something and everyone followed.”

After a break-up Bella Thorne therefore, has received death threats : “they thought I had cheated on my ex, which was completely false”. “When I woke up this morning, it was horrible, has she remembered. Know that everyone thinks that you are a person who is disgusting is very hard.”

“People think we don’t harass in Hollywood, but this is the case. We get harassed by the public and the fans and it is very violent, continued the young woman. You think I don’t see these comments, but this is false. They do wrong, especially when they are lies.”

In August 2016, Bella Thorne separated from her actor companion Gregg Sulkin, with which she was for a year. A month later, the young woman is consoled with the star of the series Teen Wolf Tyler Posey. Since their break-up in December 2016, Bella Thorne had a very brief romance with the young singer Charlie Puth.