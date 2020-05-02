Actress Elizabeth Olsen will not play in the sequel to “The house party”

Actress Elizabeth Olsen — WENN



Since it has become absolutely clear that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen do would resume their role in The house Party : 20 years afterthe reboot The feast in the housesome are considering the possibility of seeing their young sister

Elizabeth take over the role. Unfortunately for fans who would like to review an Olsen in their favorite series, this is not the program for the young actress.

Interviewed during the podcast Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrinoshe explained that the idea is never even come. “It was weird, because I thought to myself, “Let me outside of all that, it has nothing to do with me”. And then I had to answer a few questions about this “, she explains.

No, it is not

The answer has the merit of being clear. And as for the sisters, the creator of the series, Jeff Franklin has been very clear. “Personally, I have abandoned, I will not request more. The door is open, but I will call them more inviting. They don’t seem interested, it’s been three years, they know that they can come. It’s up to them to decide, ” he previously said.

There is little chance, however…