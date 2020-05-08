Actress Emma Mackey has had enough of being compared to Margot Robbie

Copyright Sam Taylor/Netflix Emma Mackey, here in the role of Maeve in season 1 of “Sex Education”, has had enough of being compared to the australian actress Margot Robbie.

During the first season of “Sex Education”, the parallel was quickly made between Emma Mackey and Australian Margot Robbie. Fixtures and photos of the two actresses made coast to coast has resumed with the season 2, online since 17 January on Netflix.

CULTURE – The comparison may be flattering but she ended up annoying Emma Mackey. The star of the series “Sex Education” has explained that it was enough to see always compared to actress Margot Robbie, with that numerous viewers find a resemblance.

“The face of Margot Robbie to Emma Mackey — try it out and tell us that it is not the same person”, plays the british version of Glamour.

However, no offense to the british magazine, and to the viewers, the interested main, Emma Mackey, don’t subscribe to this point of view: “I promise you that I don’t see the resemblance”, she said in an interview with The Independent. And, if it finds “nice” to be compared to the australian actress, she, however, would have preferred that the fans ‘ attention is focused on something other than their physical respective.

“I would prefer by far that people focus on the work that we do every two, rather than what we look. Hollywood produces people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes. This is something that we do as a species, we classify people, we have always done”, she lamented.

And he added: “I don’t want to be someone else. I want to make my own choices. On this point, Maeve and me we resemble each other enough — we should work on what we need to do.”

For the moment, Emma Mackey should particularly address the different shoots that await. His next challenge? The big screen, with the film “Death on the Nile” in the company of Gal Gadot, planned for the month of October 2020.

