Actress Emma Watson accepts a position in a large French group

Emma Watson, a 30-year, who played Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga, “

it is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists in the world’s most famous “, highlights the group of François-Henri Pinault (who owns the brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent or Bottega Veneta) in your document sent to the shareholders. Highlighting the “

activism ” Emma Watson to promote the place of women in society or in the world of cinema, Kering also stresses that it is” a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion“.

The luxury group had also proposed to the shareholders to the arrival on the board of directors of Tidjane Thiam, 57 years of age, who had resigned from his post at Credit Suisse in February last in the wake of a scandal of spying of the house of the former executives of the bank, of which, however, claimed not to have had knowledge of it. “

Throughout his career, the management of companies in the private sector and the public sector, Tidjane Thiam has developed important projects that have contributed positively to the economy and society “notes of Kering.

The last director proposed was the Chinese Liu, 42 years old, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing. China, a country crucial to Kering in terms of sales, will be represented for the first time in the group’s board of directors, pointed out Sophie Hélias, the manager of the contact person.