Actress Hailee Steinfeld launches into song

The movie sets to recording studios, there is only one step ! Recently found in Pitch Perfect 2american actress Hailee Steinfeld today unveils his first single pop Love Myself.

Inspired at the age of 14 years in the western True Grit brothers Cohenthe young woman has, subsequently, camped a rocker for the movie musical New York Melody, where she was including the reply to Adam Levine of Maroon 5in addition to joining the team of the Bellas in Pitch Perfect 2.

It means, these are all secondary roles, but enough is seen to convince the bosses at Republic Records to sign the actress, who is now 18 years old.

In full preparation of his first album, Hailee Steinfeld is thrown in the lion’s den with “Love Myself, a pop song in production, hard-hitting and inspiring message of type :” I don’t need anyone to love me. “

Some journalists are ill-intentioned reported that this song would be more masturbation. To which I would reply : well, come on !

In the video, the young artist found himself in the streets of New York and invited passers-by to accept them as they are.