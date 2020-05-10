Actress Jennifer Lawrence looks good in love

Actress Jennifer Lawrence — WENN



For the past two weeks, the rumor swells : actress Jennifer Lawrence would be back in a couple. And yesterday, she has been immortalized by E! News in the streets of New York with one who would break his heart.

Love is in the air, and may the odds ever be in your favor. https://t.co/h7Pi6C1aPp — E! News (@enews) June 22, 2018

The man in question is called Cooke Maroney, a gallery of art for 33 years. They were arm-in-arm, dressed way casual.

After Page Sixthey met through the best friend of Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Simpson. They would, however, be low profile with their relationship, and they are careful to not be seen together “, explained an informant of the publication.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are the cutest omg pic.twitter.com/5tnr6ShMDs — mary🌻 (@dornangel) June 16, 2018

The last known relationship of Jennifer Lawrence ended last November, when it is separated from the film director Darren Aronofsky that she met on the set of Mother !.

