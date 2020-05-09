Actress Jennifer Lawrence officially betrothed

Too late for the other: the actress Jennifer Lawrence, one of the singles of Hollywood, is officially engaged to an art dealer in new york city.

His entourage confirmed on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times that the actress of 28 years, oscar winner for “Happiness Therapy” in 2012, was to be married with Cooke Maroney, 33 years old.

The couple, who met through mutual friends, is dating since last summer.

Jennifer Lawrence had in the past had relationships with director Darren Aronofsky, the lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin, and actor Nicholas Hoult who played the fawn with blue fur in X-Men and that she was met on the filming of the last installment of the saga of super-heroes, “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”.

It was revealed by the fantasy series “Hunger Games”, which has made it one of the actresses better paid of the world.

Known for his outspoken legacy of her Kentucky native, Jennifer Lawrence is virtually absent in social networks, which she distrusts.

