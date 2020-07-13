actress Kelly Preston dies at age 57 of breast cancer

The american actress Kelly Preston, who has starred in hit movies such as “Jerry Maguire” or “the Twins,” died of breast cancer at the age of 57 years, announced Sunday her husband John Travolta.

“The heart is very heavy that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost the fight which he led for two years against breast cancer,” wrote the actor on Instagram. “She has fought courageously with the love and support of many people.”

A representative of the family told the american magazine specialized of the People that she was dead Sunday morning. “Wishing to bring their fight in private, followed by a medical treatment for some time, with the support of your family and close friends,” said the representative of the People.

Born October 13, 1962 in Hawaii, Kelly Preston has studied theatre at the University of Southern California (USC). She became famous with her role in the comedy “Twins” in 1988, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. She has starred in dozens of films and television series during his career.

In the romantic comedy “Jerry Maguire” (1996), where he also played Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, she played the ex-girlfriend of the main character.

She had married John Travolta in 1991. The couple had three sons, of whom the oldest died in 2009 at the age of 16 years.