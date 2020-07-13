Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

The american actress Kelly Preston is dead, Sunday, at the age of 57 years after having fought for two years against cancer of the breast. Is her husband, the actor and dancer John Travolta, who announced his disappearance. “She has fought courageously with the love and support of many people,” she wrote on Instagram. Kelly Preston has appeared in dozens of films and television series in his career. She became famous after his role in the comedy of the Twins in 1988 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.