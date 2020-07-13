Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, is dead

“The heart is very heavy that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost the fight which he led for two years against cancer of the breast. She fought bravely with the love and support of many people,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

The american actress, Kelly Preston, famous for his roles on the big and small screen in The twins , Mischief , Jerry Maguire , For the love of the game died Sunday, July 12, announced her husband for 30 years, John Travolta.

Kelly Preston was born in 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She grew up in the united States, but also in Iraq, where his stepfather worked for the u.s. department of Agriculture, and in Australia, where it is discovered by a fashion photographer.

She landed her first role in 1985 in the romantic comedy for teens Mischiefand, then, it plays in Secret Admire in the same year. Through the years, she will share the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in The twinswith Tom Cruise Jerry MaguireKevin Costner in For the Love of the Game or Eddie Murphy, in Mr. G. (Holy Manin VO).

The mother of three children

Married to actor Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987, she met John Travolta on the set of the film The Expertsin the year 1987. The couple married in 1991 in Paris. John Travolta and Kelly Preston have three children, Jett, Ella Blue and Benjamin. The largest of them, autistic, died in 2009 during a vacation in the Bahamas, when he was only 16 years of age.

Since the beginning of the decade of 2000, had focused his career on the small screen, appearing in particular in the clip of the group Maroon 5, She Will Be Loved and in the series Medium. In 2018, had played a role in his latest film, the Gotti, where he shared the screen with her husband.