Actress Maisie Williams launches Daisie, a new social network dedicated to artists

The actress Maisie Williams. — WENN/SIPA



There is not that Game of Thrones in life. While the series is almost at its end, Maisie Williams, the interpreter

of Arya Stark, just start a new project.

On the 1st of August, the young woman launched the app Daisie, a social network dedicated to artists. The goal ? Link to the young designers, allowing them to show off their work and find collaborators.

“Give back the power to the creator “

Unlike a social network such as Twitter or Instagram, users will not have a counter followersin order to avoid any competition or ” popularity contest “, reports the site

Techcrunch.com.

The goal therefore remains to provide a platform for exposure and to connect young artists from the music, film, photography, art or fashion. The profiles will then become “online RESUME or a portfolio of work which they are really proud of, which can be shown to the whole world,” says Maisie Williams. “Essentially we want to give back the power to the creator, she adds, instead of having to sell to meet the expectations of someone else, they may leave talking about their art.”