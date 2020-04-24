Actress Margot Robbie reads stories to children on social networks for the containment

Its page on Instagram, Margot Robbie decided to post videos of herself reading stories for children, with a first attempt devoted to “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” by Philip C. Stead and illustrated by Erin E. Stead. His goal : to occupy the children in this strange period of confinement related to the spread of the epidemic of coronavirus in the world.

In this post, the actress recalls that, because of the containment and the closure of schools, many children no longer have access to the culture and to a certain education, as well as hot meals, reports Konbini. According to it, 30 million children could be deprived of food, that the school provides them with usually. This is why the interpreter of Harley Quinn urges people who can to make donations to the organizations “Save the children” and ” No kid hungry “.

The campaign #SAVEWITHSTORIES was initiated and is currently supported by many actresses, to help these children who are at risk of running out of food during the confinement.