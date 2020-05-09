Actress Mila Kunis, sublime and without makeup in A Glamour US

Gone are the days of photos too retouched or huge layers of makeup added to her face at photo shoot, Mila Kunis is not the individual artificial on glossy paper, and wants to prove it. Beautiful without makeup, the actress of Ukrainian origin, 32 years old, married the actor Ashton Kutcher, has decided to pose without makeup on the cover of the August issue of the Glamour american.

The young mother (she is already mother of the little Wyatt, 1 year), pregnant currently with her second child, is not a fan of any of the fireworks that the world of beauty wants to impose on women. With on his skin, just a serum, cream concealer and the lip balm, it must be said that it does not need anything else to be beautiful ! This should nail down the spout to aficionados of Photoshop… By the way, retouching photos, the actress at her word to say about that : “I hate it. After, is what I like sometimes as I am deflates the eyes? It makes me a little light? Yes. But I will stretch the legs, I tightens the size, it rounds my hips and lengthens my neck ? No.”

To the poster from the August 3, next to the comedy Bad Moms alongside Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis seduced by the mother of a family who throws a fit and decides they no longer want to be a perfect mother. A role tailor-made for the actress who refuses to be in a daily quest for perfection : “I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day either. I commend the women who wake up 30-40 minutes earlier to put the black on the eyes. It is very beautiful, but I’m not that person”says it in the columns of Glamour. At the same, time, when one is as pretty as it is, it needs nothing !