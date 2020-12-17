Actress Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in biopic

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” follows the life of Houston, popular for its hit songs.

Actress Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in an upcoming musical biopic of the late singer.

Titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” the film is directed by Stella Meghie and is scripted by “Bohemian Rhapsody” writer Anthony McCarten.

While the casting of Ackie, who gained popularity playing Jannah in the 2019 release “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,” has been confirmed, the rest of the cast has yet to be announced.

“We spent most of the past year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could play Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon as she brings humanity into her inner life, ”said Meghie, according to Variety.com.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” follows the life of Houston, popular for hit songs like “I will always love you” and “How will I know.” Houston, who died in 2012, also starred in the 1992 romantic thriller “The Bodyguard.”

“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful it sent shivers down my spine,” said Clive Davis, one of the film’s producers.

“While Whitney’s unmatched voice is used for every song, Naomi’s extraordinary range of performance allows her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power, and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better fit for this iconic role, ”added Davis.

Ackie recently won a BAFTA for her role in “The End Of The F *** Ing World.”

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is scheduled to release in 2022.