Ad Astra (Canal+) – James Gray : “Brad Pitt has given me its support and the weight of his celebrity”

“I’ve always wanted to be an astronaut. Smile, give the exchange. I am in representation, looking towards the exit. Always to the output“said, in voice-over, Roy McBride, the hero of Ad Astrafirst science-fiction film from James Gray. Sharp, focused, not relying on anything or anyone, it is the best item of the agency Spacecom. He has taken : his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones, always great) is a pioneer of space exploration, which has disappeared at the controls of a scientific basis. The army think he could be still alive and sends Roy to his research. Brad Pitt, who played with a sensitivity that one does not know, is far from looking towards the exit. With this role of anti-hero loner, and at the bottom vulnerable, he delivers one of his best performances in a long time, especially as at 55, he proves to be deeply moving and well more crunchy than 30.

An expected return

Before Ad Astrawe saw Brad Pitt in Twelve Years a Slave (2013) and The Big Short (2015), but it was a little bit gone, caught up in his personal life, his divorce in the media with Angelina Jolie, away from the cameras. Last appearance date ? War Machine, in 2017, on Netflix. Also, at the discretion of his interviews, Brad says gladly that he refuses, most of the time, roles that he is offered.

But, this time, seduced by the character and this ambitious project of combining reflection and action, he was keen to co-produce the film of his friend James Gray. “It has given me its support and the weight of his celebrity to mount my film, and to protect him, alsosays the filmmaker. I know him since a long time and I think he was ready to assume this role very internalized, where it is necessary to reveal its fragility.”

Inner journey

And as often in the director of The night belongs to us, there is a question of a relationship between a son and his father. “With James, we have a great deal of discussion on fatherhood, on manhood, on what it means to be a man, not being able to show vulnerable, to deny his suffering”says the actor. Through this hero is both fascinating and very endearing, James Gray also considering the loneliness of humanity in the cosmos and the absurdity of the conquest of space. After all, the intelligence of our lives, is it not better that the exploration without the limits of the space ? Very cerebral, but never heavy, Ad Astra says above all that the most beautiful trips are domestic. But it is no less an action film, with a vertiginous drop to the breathtaking proceedings in the lunar module, shooting in a space capsule… And landscapes interstellar grandiose accompany the odyssey of major McBride until father crushing, he will have to kill, symbolically or not. And play an astronaut, how was it ? “It feels a bit like Peter Pan, to jump wire cables, to feign the absence of gravity, while remaining in the emotion.“Even in combination, Brad ensures, to infinity and beyond !

Ad Astra : Friday, 22 may at 21: 00 on Canal+

Isabelle Magnier