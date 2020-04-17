Adam Lambert is preparing for the special show Livastream Together In Pride of GLAAD

Adam Lambert and Kesha are just two of the stars who will contribute to the “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone” of GLAAD, a special event live which will be broadcast on Sunday, 26 April at 20 hours. AND on the organization Youtube Channel and page Facebook.

The event will highlight the response of the community LGBTQ to COVID-19 and will feature a guest list star including Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz , Gigi Gorgeous, Nats ., Michelle Face, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone and Tatiana Maslany. The livestream will include interviews, video messages, performance of Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, and collect funds for the organizations LGBTQ related to CenterLink.

“At a time when some people LGBTQ could be isolated in homes that did not say, GLAAD brings together the biggest stars and allied LGBTQ to send messages of love, support and acceptance”, said the president and ceo of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis. “So many LGBTQ, particularly our young people, depend on the support of local community centers across the country, and during this period of financial distress, we need to come together as a community to ensure that all organizations in the LGBTQ can continue their rescue work.”

Last month, GLAAD has reached out to over 100 organizations, LGBTQ in an open letter calling on public health officials and the american media to combat the increased vulnerability of people LGBTQ pandemic COVID-19.

The impact of the new pandemic of sars coronavirus has been far-reaching, according to the organisation, which has drafted an open letter calling on public health officials to fight against the vulnerability of the community LGBTQ because of higher rates of cancer, HIV, and smoking status, factors that can lead to a more serious illness due to the virus.

Before “Together in pride: you are not alone,” GLAAD will unveil a campaign narrative on its website to highlight the people LGBTQ responding to COVID-19, and to remember those who lost their lives.

As an organization, GLAAD has been affected due to the closure of widespread rallies on a large scale. The GLAAD Media Awards in New York city and Los Angeles have both been removed from the calendar and will be deferred to the end of this year.