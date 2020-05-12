Adam Rodriguez “would like to, would like to do another one”

And we’d love to see it.

Adam Rodriguez’s the days of stripper are not completely behind him.

The star of “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” – which appeared in “Magic Mike” and its suite of 2015, “Magic Mike XXL” – tells TooFab that he is ready for a third film.

“I hope yes”, he revealed when he was asked about the possibility of a triple sequence. “I hope that there may be a version of we will be all left to go and that the work would be instead to lose weight and be torn and getting caught, everyone has to take 20 pounds and come to work. we will pay the pound sterling “

“Go back and make a version that would be incredible,” he added.

Rodriguez has played Tito in the movies, a an exotic dancer that has invested its future in a truck mistaken. He has played alongside Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and Kevin Nash in the two films. While “XXL” has not been as successful as the first film in the box office, it has more than recouped its budget.

“Do these two films, two of the best experiences I’ve had in my career in terms of fun and challenge and to do something that has really found an echo among the people, it was awesome,” Rodriguez said.

“I loved being part of these movies and – more than that – friendships”, he added. “I have formed beautiful friendships from these two projects, which were maintained throughout this time. This has really been a great added value to my life.”

“I’d love to, I’d love to do another one”, he added, while admitting that he does “not see it on the horizon” for the moment. That being said, “The right idea at the right time, and we could see a Magic Mike XXX.” “

In 2016, Tatum said that he was not interested in doing another film at the time and saw the live performance of Magic Mike in Las Vegas as the continuation of natural of the franchise.

