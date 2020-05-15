Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson in the running for the Spirit Awards

(Los Angeles) Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson were selected Thursday in Los Angeles for the Spirit Awards, american independent film, which augur well for often of a few favorites for the Oscars.

Agence France-Presse

Adam Sandler takes the lead role in Uncut Gemsbrothers Safdie, also nominated in the category of ” best director “. It will be found to be taken with Robert Pattinson, revealed by Harry Potter and Twilight but who defends this time the colors of the independent cinema with The Lighthouse, black and white film.

Both films are produced by A24, largely at the head of the nominations for the Spirit Awards with 18 selections, which had already signed Moonlight, Oscar-winning.

PHOTO ERIC CHAKEEN, PROVIDED BY A24 PICTURES Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in a scene from The Lighthouse.

In women, Renee Zellweger (Judy) and Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell) have been chosen for the leading roles, while Jennifer Lopez is nominated in the category of supporting roles and for his involvement in the movie Queens.

Produced by the giant of the streaming Netflix, Marriage Storywith Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, will face Uncut Gems in the category of best feature film.

The winners will be announced on 8 February, on the eve of the Oscars.