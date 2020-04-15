Adam Silver, Mark Cradle Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, among the advisers of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – president Donald Trump said Tuesday that it is recruiting advisors to nearly all sectors of american business, the medical field and the world of sport to help shape its plans to revive the economy battered by the Coronavirus.

The panel of advisors, with whom Trump said he will consult by phone, some in groups, others individually, will operate separately from the working group of the White House that leads the public health strategy of the management to contain and mitigate the pandemic, although it is expected that there will be some overlap.

Silver held a press conference in the city of New York. Photo: Getty.

In the list of more than 200 advisors who will consult the president will include many executives in sports, including the NBA commissioner, Adam Silverthe owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jonesthe owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban.

He also outlined to the heads of practically all the main groups of professional sports in the country, including Rob Manfred of the MLB, Gary Bettman of the NHL, Roger Goodell of the NFL, Dana White of UFC, Jay Monahan of PGA and Lesa Kennedy of NASCAR.

The advisory panel that the White House has called the Major Industry Groups of the Economic Revival of the united States, it also includes executives and leaders from the industries such as agricultural services, defense and financial, as well as leaders of trade unions, expert groups and more.

Among the executives with whom Trump said he will consult are representatives of Cisco Systems, Tyson Foods, Archer Daniels Midland, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Morgan Stanley, Grand Rapids State Bank and Southern Bank Corp.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“We have to recover our sports. I’m tired of seeing baseball games that have 14 years,” said Trump during his briefing Tuesday. “But in reality I have not had much time to look. I would say that perhaps I look at a batsman and then I go back to work”.

Trump had held a telephone conference with commissioners, professionals earlier this month in which he expressed his hope that the fans return to the stadiums at the end of the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.