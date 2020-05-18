Adamari López Jealous Toni Costa Talk The Rock

The actress and host puerto rican done the unthinkable Adamari López is causing the jealousy of his partner, Toni Costa The beautiful presenter spoke by videoconference with the actor Dwaynne Johnson ‘The Rock’

Not that one would have imagined, but Adamari López has caused the jealousy of his partner, the Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, after the actress and host puerto rican spoke by videoconference with the actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”.

It is through his stories on his account Instagram official that Adamari López has shared this unforgettable moment.

Before, it should be noted that the actress and host puerto rican had shared that she would begin the anniversary celebrations from this weekend, because it meets on Monday, may 18, in addition to participate in an event without precedent:

“I want to celebrate, but nothing more, and nothing less, than to learn and enjoy with my beloved Oprah (Winfrey) who will provide workshops on virtual 90 minutes for 4 weekends starting this Saturday, so we hope that you will join us.” They call Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward Live Virtual Experience. “

Adamari López said that in these workshops, ideas and opportunities will be discovered “to be able to stay focused on the importance of taking care of our life, of our health, especially in these times in which we live”.

Already in these workshops, actress and host puerto rican, married to singer Luis Fonsi, it has had the opportunity to speak with actor Dwayne Johnson, better known under the name of “ The Rock ”, and at that time, his partner, The Spanish choreographer Toni Costa, who said: “I can calmly and suddenly I see my wife, talk on Zoom with this little thing, how is it going to happen?”

Although it has not aged, the jealousy that Adamari López has caused his partner, Toni Costa, has attracted the reaction of the Spanish choreographer, who, after having learned that all this was part of your virtual life to Oprah’s Workshop: A Vision Forward Live Virtual Workshop experience has only managed to say: “Yes, yes, of course”, which caused a smile of singular on his girlfriend.

Adamari Lopez, Toni Costa The Rock. And after this misunderstanding that has been resolved in the best way, the couple formed by Adamari López and Toni Costa has started the celebrations of the birthday of the actress and conductive puerto rican.

Once again, through his stories on his account Instagram official, Adamari López has shared a few gifts that he has started to receive, of the products puerto ricans that he “loves” to celebrate the month of mothers, and of course, his birthday.

In addition, with its partner, the Spanish choreographer has received a person who gave them another package, now hawaiian food.

Of the most happy, Adamari López has shown, the beautiful floral arrangements made of orchids that she had received for her birthday, but what has attracted most attention in these stories, is that as a family, they spent an afternoon at sea on a boat.

The actress and host puerto rican has surprised her followers as she rarely does, revealing itself in a swimsuit that revealed her breasts protruding.

