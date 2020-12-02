ADDISON RAE AND BRYCE HALL HAVE REVEALED THE EXACT DATE WHEN THEY GOT BACK TOGETHER

There was already little doubt that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall were a couple again, but now it was the people who confirmed the relationship.

The Instagram official was snapped with a romantic photoshoot taken by Cibelle Levy, where the two tiktokers exchange a kiss and tenderly look into each other’s eyes.

In a video on YouTube, the 20-year-old and the 21-year-old answered fans’ questions about their love.

For example, they said their very first kiss was at a party in 2019 and they share the same kind of humor.

They said they were both jealous in the same way, that they already said I love you and the things they would like to change about each other: for him, it’s Addison Rae’s indecision, for her, it’s the fact that Bryce Hall ” says yes to too many things and ends up overwhelmed. ”

Finally, they unveiled the exact day they got back together, after explaining that they reunited on the occasion of Addison’s birthday (she turned 20 last October 6) in which he gave her a gift and wrote her a long message.

The flashback date is October 13, 2020.